Phone scam alert: Amherst Police warns residents of an unknown person identifying themselves from IRS

AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - An unknown person called a local resident and identified themselves as an employee of the Internal Revenue Service and questioned the resident in regards to sensitive information, the Amherst Police Department said.
The questions they asked the resident were about where the resident resided, stores they shopped at and bank account information police said. The unknown person advised the resident they were under arrest unless they paid the Amherst Police Department money.
The unknown person tried to have the resident withdraw money out of the bank police said. They used the threat of arrest as a scare tactic and advised the resident not to make contact with anyone in regards to this matter. Police want you to know this is a scam. The Amherst Police Department will never make threats towards anyone in regards to sending money.
The police said they have seen this type of scam in the past. In some of the prior scams, a caller had a male voice with a heavy Indian accent, while other callers were robotic.
The phone number shown on caller ID has imitated/spoofed the Amherst Police Department’s phone number of (440) 988-2625. Police said this is done in an effort to trick the resident/victim. To avoid scams such as this, be vigilant by screening the call and wait for the caller to leave a message.
Amherst Police Department warns residents to use caution when answering personal questions from unsolicited callers. Please avoid sending or wiring money. If there is any doubt as to the authenticity of a call, hang-up and take the necessary steps to research the organization or agency from which the caller claims to be calling. For any non-emergency questions, please text or call the Amherst Police Department, (440) 988-4422.
