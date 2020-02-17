Police search for 11-year-old endangered girl reported missing in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are hoping the public can help identify and locate an 11-year-old girl reported missing in Cleveland.
Love Harris was reported missing on Feb. 15 after not returning to her Arlington Avenue home, according to the Cleveland police report.
The girl’s mother told police that she questioned her daughter about if she hit a baby. The sixth-grader then randomly left home and did not come back, police reported.
Harris is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has brown hair in braids with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red and white jacket, blue pants, and a burgundy hooded-sweatshirt.
Anyone with information about Harris’ location is asked to call police immediately.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.