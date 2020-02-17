‘The Power Of Moms’ event giving mothers a voice against gun violence

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Organizers called it “The Power Of Moms” event. It was set up to give mothers a voice against gun violence. The group includes survivors who have faced trauma first hand.
They hope their emotional stories make a difference and save lives.
“I was a victim of a drive by shooting 2 years ago as of Yesterday so the day after Parkland happened,” said Survivor Brittany Dalton.
Dalton says being a part of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America has taught her to keep going and be hopeful.
On August 4, 2019, nine people were fatally shot and 17 others were wounded in a mass shooting in the Oregan Business District in Dayton.
Mayor of Dayton Nan Whaley said she’s helping her community recover from the tragedy. Whaley is also a part of Mayors Against Illegal Guns.
“Trying to get our State & Federal Delegations to move on this issue getting the vote in the Senate around HRA,” she said.
Whaley urged more than 200 people in the audience to act now.
The group says their goal is to keep families safe.
