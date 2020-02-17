Prosecutors: There’s evidence Strongsville priest was involved in child prostitution

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Strongsville priest accused of having child porn could be facing more charges.
Geauga County prosecutors say Father Robert McWilliams engaged in child prostitution.
19 news obtained documents that show investigators are looking into more charges against McWilliams.
Saying he “poses a significant danger to the community.”
According to court documents, Geauga County prosecutors say they found evidence that father McWilliams engaged in child prostitution.
Evidence gathered by officials points to hands-on physical abuse.
The prosecution expects more charges to come.
They are working with federal prosecutors to discuss how they want to handle this case.
At the beginning of 2020, McWilliams asked the court to reduce his bond, but the request was denied.
From the very beginning, prosecutors said it is better that McWilliamsis off the street and locked up.
“The investigation continues, but this community is a lot better off with him behind bars today,” said the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley.
McWilliams already faces more than 20 child porn charges in Cuyahoga and Geauga counties.
He is currently in a Geauga County jail and on administrative leave from the church.
