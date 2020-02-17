Report: John Beilein and Cavs have discussed the possibility of him stepping down as head coach during NBA All-Star break

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein may be stepping down as the Cavs head coach during the NBA All-Star break, as the two sides are discussing that possibility, Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported.
Beilein signed a five-year deal with the Cavs in May 2019.
Wojnarowski and Windhorst of ESPN said Beilein left for the All-Star break weighing his future as the coach for the team, including the possibility he’s coached his final game.
Beilein has not made a decision as of right now Wojnarowski of ESPN said. But, Beilein has talked with management about the option for his exit.
