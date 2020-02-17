Report: John Beilein and Cavs have discussed the possibility of him stepping down as head coach during NBA All-Star break

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein, center, talks with Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton (2) and Darius Garland (10) in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) (Source: Tony Dejak)
By Simon Hannig | February 16, 2020 at 11:09 PM EST - Updated February 17 at 12:31 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein may be stepping down as the Cavs head coach during the NBA All-Star break, as the two sides are discussing that possibility, Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported.

Beilein signed a five-year deal with the Cavs in May 2019.

Wojnarowski and Windhorst of ESPN said Beilein left for the All-Star break weighing his future as the coach for the team, including the possibility he’s coached his final game.

Beilein has not made a decision as of right now Wojnarowski of ESPN said. But, Beilein has talked with management about the option for his exit.

