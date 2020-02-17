Sources: Police arrest couple accused of injuring North Olmsted officer during getaway

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Sources tell 19 News that officers have arrested the North Olmsted couple who are accused of injuring an officer after trying to get away from police after shoplifting.
Sources tell 19 News that the couple was arrested at home at W. 126 and Lorain.
Police identified them as Jamal Samhan and Krystalyn Marcum.
Police say that the Samhan came out of the house and tried to run but was caught. Marcum was found inside of the home hiding under a bed.
The vehicle used in the assault was found behind the garage, sources say.
The officer injured in the assault suffered a concussion, was treated, and released and is expected to be back to work tomorrow.
According to North Olmsted police, the off-duty officer, who was working security at Dillard’s, saw a woman leaving the store with several stolen items.
The woman jumped in a waiting Kia Sportage, and that is when the officer was hit while trying to stop the thief and driver.
