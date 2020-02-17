Sunny Side Up: Would you pay for a service that would make your kids lunch and take it to school?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Damon Maloney and Neeha Curtis.
Gourmet organic school lunches delivered right to your kid’s cubby?
Would you pay for service that would make your kids lunch, box it up, and hand-deliver it to school every day?
The mom who founded Pack’d Lunch says her company helps out busy parents who don’t have the time to pack lunches.
It’s our talker of the day!
We’re live at 9:30 a.m. with Damon Maloney and Neeha Curtis.
Join us for the conversation on “Sunny Side Up” beginning each weekday at 9:30 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.