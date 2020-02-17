1 year probation for drunken driver who caused electrocution deaths of 2 people in Columbia Township

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Columbia Township man was sentenced to one year probation for causing the deaths of two people and seriously injuring a third while driving drunk in October 2020.

Keith Liedtke pleaded guilty to the charge of OVI in front of Lorain County Court of Common Pleas Judge Mark Betleski. The other criminal charges were dismissed.

Around 3 a.m. on Oct. 27, 2020, Liedtke crashed into a utility pole on Sprague Road in Columbia Township. The impact of the crash brought down power lines on his car.

Liedtke’s passenger, Brent Reszler, 27 of Columbia Station, got out of the car, came into contact with the power lines and was killed on scene.

Brett Wilson, a firefighter with the Columbia Fire Department, was nearby and rushed to the crash scene to help. Wilson, 23, of Olmsted Falls, came into contact with the downed power lines and died from his injuries.

Hannah Gallagher, 24, of Cleveland, also went to the scene to help and was shocked by the downed power lines, but survived her injuries.

Wilson was with the Columbia Fire Department for two years as a Firefighter and EMT.