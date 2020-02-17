2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

1 year probation for drunken driver who caused electrocution deaths of 2 people in Columbia Township

Keith Liedtke (Source: Lorain County Jail)
Keith Liedtke (Source: Lorain County Jail)(Lorain County Jail)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Columbia Township man was sentenced to one year probation for causing the deaths of two people and seriously injuring a third while driving drunk in October 2020.

Keith Liedtke pleaded guilty to the charge of OVI in front of Lorain County Court of Common Pleas Judge Mark Betleski. The other criminal charges were dismissed.

Around 3 a.m. on Oct. 27, 2020, Liedtke crashed into a utility pole on Sprague Road in Columbia Township. The impact of the crash brought down power lines on his car.

Liedtke’s passenger, Brent Reszler, 27 of Columbia Station, got out of the car, came into contact with the power lines and was killed on scene.

Brett Wilson, a firefighter with the Columbia Fire Department, was nearby and rushed to the crash scene to help. Wilson, 23, of Olmsted Falls, came into contact with the downed power lines and died from his injuries.

Brett Wilson was with our Columbia Fire Department for 2 years as a Firefighter and EMT. Wilson...
Brett Wilson was with our Columbia Fire Department for 2 years as a Firefighter and EMT. Wilson died Oct. 27 when he tried to assist an accident victim.(19 News)

Hannah Gallagher, 24, of Cleveland, also went to the scene to help and was shocked by the downed power lines, but survived her injuries.

Wilson was with the Columbia Fire Department for two years as a Firefighter and EMT.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Plane makes "emergency landing" in Mayfield Heights
3 injured after small plane makes ‘emergency landing’ at Mayfield Middle School
Following Mayor Justin Bibb's recovery plan for the city, the first $100 million of $300...
Cleveland proposes 1st $100 million in ARPA spending for city in several areas
The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher announced Aug. 30 that names have been selected for...
N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher announces winning names for their otter pups
Juan Carlos Perez, Luis Carlos Candelairo (Source: Parma police)
1 man pleads guilty to deadly double shooting outside Parma bar, his brother still facing charges