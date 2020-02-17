Suspected drunken driver accused of electrocution deaths in Olmsted Township charged with vehicular homicide

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Columbia Station man accused of killing two people and seriously injuring another last October was charged with OVI, aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular assault, according to the Lorain County Prosecutor’s Office.
Investigators say Keith Liedtke, 31, was intoxicated when he brought power lines down after crashing into a utility pole on Sprague Road at about 3 a.m. on Oct. 27.
Liedtke’s passenger--Brent Reszler, 27 of Columbia Station--got out of the car, came into contact with the power lines and was killed on scene.
Liedtke was also electrocuted and seriously injured after getting out of the car.
Brett Wilson, a firefighter with the Columbia Fire Department, was nearby and heard the crash.
Wilson, 23, of Olmsted Falls, and Hannah Gallagher, 24, of Cleveland, went to the scene and tried to help.
They also electrocuted by the downed power lines.
Wilson died from his injuries.
Liedtke is being held in Lorain County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Gallagher was taken to an area hospital.