Suspects caught using stolen credit cards after 28-year-old Cleveland woman with young son was carjacked by armed robbers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police said officers need help identifying the armed men who robbed a 28-year-old woman alongside her young son in their driveway, and the suspects who used her stolen credit card later that day.
Police sent out the report on Monday, but the carjacking happened just before 6 a.m. back on Aug. 14.
The victim told police she backed into her driveway in the 3100 block of Ashwood Road and got her son out of the car.
As she was heading to the side door of her home with her son, three unknown men, two armed with handguns, approached her from her backyard, according to police.
The report stated the robbers told her not to scream as they demanded money and her car keys.
The victim said she didn’t have any money and gave them the car keys, according to the report.
Police said she tried to get her purse and phone out of the car, but the robbers wouldn’t let her.
They drove off with her red 2016 Chevrolet Trax with Ohio license plate HNR-3315, according to police.
According to the report, the stolen purse had the woman’s cell phone, wallet, drivers license, a credit and debit card.
These cards were were used later that day by an unknown man and woman with a small child at Dollar General on 11491 Buckeye Road, according to police.
The Cleveland Division of Police shared these Dollar General surveillance photos of the man and woman suspected of using the stolen cards:
Police said the only description the victim was able to provide of the robbers was that they were in their 20s and wore black pants and sweatshirts.
While gathering information, two officers spotted the car in the area of Union and E. 116th, according to the report.
The report stated they followed the stolen Chevy until it went north on E. 105th Street, where they were unable to pursue it.
According to the report, Shaker Heights Police were also searching the area when a robbery occurred in the area of Van Aken and Lee Road by suspects matching the descriptions of the Cleveland carjacking.
Call police if you can identify any of the suspects at 216-623-5418.
