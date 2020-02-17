Video: Radar shows swarms of birds flocking back to the U.S.

While a little early, it does mean spring activity is underway.

This radar image from the National Weather Service Key West Florida shows a massive flock of birds flying north back into the U.S. from Sunday night. (Source: National Weather Service)
By Dan DeRoos | February 17, 2020 at 11:54 AM EST - Updated February 17 at 11:54 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The National Weather Service in Key West, Florida posted a video to social media showing swarms of migratory birds making their way back to the U.S. Sunday night.

According to the post the radar shows the birds flew from the Cuba into the Florida Straights.

The radar is so sensitive it can distinguish between birds, which show up as green and yellow on the radar, and rain which shows up as blue.

If you watch closely at the beginning of the radar loop you can see a first flock of birds leaving the Florida Keys, before a second much larger flock from Cuba flies over the Keys to the mainland.

📡 Key West radar had a busy night, but not because of weather! The most impressive display of migratory birds so far this year occurred overnight Sunday. This product distinguishes between biological targets (birds) shown in green/yellow and meteorological targets (showers and rain) depicted in darker blues. The birds first appear on radar as they depart from Cuba and emerge in the Florida Straits, disappearing below the radar towards dawn as they reach mainland Florida. The time lapse imagery spans 10.5 hours. If you look closely you can see a smaller batch of birds depart the Keys at the beginning of the loop. 🐦

