Video: Radar shows swarms of birds flocking back to the U.S.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The National Weather Service in Key West, Florida posted a video to social media showing swarms of migratory birds making their way back to the U.S. Sunday night.
According to the post the radar shows the birds flew from the Cuba into the Florida Straights.
The radar is so sensitive it can distinguish between birds, which show up as green and yellow on the radar, and rain which shows up as blue.
If you watch closely at the beginning of the radar loop you can see a first flock of birds leaving the Florida Keys, before a second much larger flock from Cuba flies over the Keys to the mainland.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.