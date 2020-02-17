Video: Radar shows swarms of birds flocking back to the U.S.

📡 Key West radar had a busy night, but not because of weather! The most impressive display of migratory birds so far this year occurred overnight Sunday. This product distinguishes between biological targets (birds) shown in green/yellow and meteorological targets (showers and rain) depicted in darker blues. The birds first appear on radar as they depart from Cuba and emerge in the Florida Straits, disappearing below the radar towards dawn as they reach mainland Florida. The time lapse imagery spans 10.5 hours. If you look closely you can see a smaller batch of birds depart the Keys at the beginning of the loop. 🐦