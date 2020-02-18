Akron police looking for homeless man who tried to rob a bank, threatened to kill everyone

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have identified the homeless man who is believed to have tried to rob a bank last month.
According to Akron police, Marcus Derrian Evans, 41, walked into the Key Bank at 219 S. Main Street on Jan. 31 and demanded the teller hand over all the cash out of the drawer.
The teller refused and Evans allegedly tried to grab money from a customer, but was unsuccessful.
Evans then allegedly threatened to kill everyone in the bank and said he would be back to get money.
Police have signed a warrant on him for robbery.
Evans frequents downtown Akron behind the Spaghetti Warehouse and AES Building, police said.
Anyone with information on Evans is asked to call Akron Police Detective Michael Stanar at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS.
