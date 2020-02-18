Akron woman found guilty of murder after fatally shooting man in the head

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - On Tuesday, a Summit County jury found Hedy Moss guilty of murder following a fatal shooting that unfolded two years ago.
Moss, 51, of Akron, and two men--Ernest Sherman and James McMullen--began arguing over a stolen gun in a Gold Street residence in January 2018. Moss then opened fire on both Sherman and McMullen.
Sherman was struck in the head and died. McMullen was shot but survived, after he escaped by jumping out of a second floor window.
This was the second trial for Moss. On Nov. 20, 2018, a Summit County jury found her guilty of felonious assault for shooting McMullen. She was also convicted of tampering with evidence, and having a gun under disability.
Following that trial, Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Jay Wells sentenced her to eight years in prison on those charges.
At the time, jurors were hung on the murder charges Moss faced in connection with the death of Sherman. The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office re-tried Moss on the murder charges.
McLaughlin is scheduled to sentence Moss on Friday March 20 at 1:30 p.m.
