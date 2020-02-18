Arrest warrant issued for woman accused of having drugs in system during deadly Cuyahoga Falls wrong-way crash

Crews respond to deadly wrong-way crash on Route 8 (Source: Dan Stamness)
By Alan Rodges | February 18, 2020 at 6:42 AM EST - Updated February 18 at 6:48 AM

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - An arrest warrant was just recently issued for a woman who’s accused of having drugs in her system during a deadly wrong-way fatal crash the day before Thanksgiving.

According to a report, 40-year-old Katy Hite is accused of having several drugs in her system during a fatal wrong-way crash on Route 8 in Cuyahoga Falls in November.

She’s accused of having Benzodiazepine, opiates, and Oxycodone in her system at the time of the crash.

The crash killed 22-year-old Tyler Williams of Akron.

An arrest warrant says that Hite’s expected charges include aggravated vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle under the influence.

