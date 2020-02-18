Arrest warrant issued for woman accused of having drugs in system during deadly Cuyahoga Falls wrong-way crash

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - An arrest warrant was just recently issued for a woman who’s accused of having drugs in her system during a deadly wrong-way fatal crash the day before Thanksgiving.
According to a report, 40-year-old Katy Hite is accused of having several drugs in her system during a fatal wrong-way crash on Route 8 in Cuyahoga Falls in November.
She’s accused of having Benzodiazepine, opiates, and Oxycodone in her system at the time of the crash.
An arrest warrant says that Hite’s expected charges include aggravated vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle under the influence.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.