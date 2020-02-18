AtriCure: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MASON, Ohio (AP) _ AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $16.1 million in its fourth quarter.
The Mason, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 37 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 41 cents per share.
The medical device maker posted revenue of $61.3 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $35.2 million, or 94 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $230.8 million.
AtriCure expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.14 to $1.24 per share, with revenue in the range of $254 million to $261 million.
AtriCure shares have increased 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $43.27, an increase of 30% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATRC