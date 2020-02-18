Bishop Perez to be installed as Archbishop of Philadelphia

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bishop Nelson Perez will be installed on Tuesday afternoon as the Archbishop of the Philadelphia Archdiocese, ending his two-and-a-half-year stint as the Bishop of the Cleveland Diocese.
The next step for the Cleveland Diocese will be a meeting of the diocesan college of consultors, a group of diocesan priests who advise the Bishop, to elect a priest to serve as diocesan administrator.
The consultors are expected to meet later this week.
The priest elected as the diocesan administrator will work in that capacity until Pope Francis appoints a new Bishop.
Bishop Perez posted a message on Facebook to Clevelanders on the eve of his installation in Philadelphia.
“Pray for me please as I begin the next phase of my service to the Church,” the Bishop said, “I’ll never forget you and I know you’ll never forget me. God bless you and peace be with you.”
