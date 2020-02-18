Cleveland Indians to give away bobblehead of ‘The Sandlot’ character Ham Porter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians announced limited-edition promotional memorabilia that will be available through Special Ticket Packages at games at Progressive Field for the 2020 regular season.
Among the promotional items: A bobblehead of Ham Porter, the character from the film “The Sandlot” known for his iconic line, “You’re killing me, Smalls.”
Regular promotions will still be held at Indians’ home games. The limited-edition items will only be available for fans that purchase a Special Ticket Package.
Other items include exclusive hats, special offers, and more:
- May 2: Baldwin Wallace University cap
- May 15-17: Runner’s cap
- May 16: Kent State University cap
- May 17: University of Findlay cap
- May 29: Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School cap
- May 30: Baldwin Wallace University cap
- May 30: University of Findlay cap
- May 30: St. Ignatius High School cap
- June 1: Pride cap or Pride flag
- June 17: Ketchup mascot bobblehead
- June 19: The Ohio State University cap
- June 20: Ohio University Ccap
- June 21: “The Sandlot” Ham Porter bobblehead
- July 9: #TheLand desktop sign
- July 28: Onion mascot bobblehead
- Aug. 11: Scrub top
- Aug. 16: Snoopy bobblehead
- Aug. 26: Mustard mascot bobblehead
- Sept. 10: Love Your Melon beanie
The Cleveland Indians open the season at home on March 26 against the Detroit Tigers.
