Cleveland man indicted for December murder in city’s North Collinwood neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A grand jury has indicted a Cleveland man for the December murder James Ball Jr. in the city’s North Collinwood neighborhood.
David Lewis, 44, is charged with two counts of murder, felonious assault and voluntary manslaughter.
Police say on Dec. 6, Lewis hit Ball in the head, causing his death. The 51-year-old died of blunt impact injuries, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.
According to police records, Ball’s body was on the ground outside of a muffler shop on East 185th Street for two days before police were called on Dec. 8.
A man told police he was walking his dogs around noon on Dec. 7 when he first noticed what he thought was a man sleeping on the pavement between two buildings.
While walking his dogs again the next morning, he told police he saw the man was still in the same spot on the ground.
EMS responded and pronounced Ball dead at the scene.
Lewis was arrested on Feb. 5. and remains in the Cuyahoga County Jail on $100,000 bond.
He is scheduled to be arraigned in March.
