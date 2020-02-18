Cleveland siblings still have no place to call home after being forced out of waterlogged apartment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’re following up on the plight of that brother and sister who’ve had to vacate their Cleveland apartment because it was in an unlivable condition.
They got little help, and now they find themselves in the same, almost-homeless situation.
“Right now, we don’t have a home to really go back to,” TuWana Bennett said.
They can’t stay at their old apartment on Hampton Road in Cleveland. When she walked back in there last Thursday, she couldn’t take the smell.
She only stayed in the moldy, water soaked apartment for less than 30 seconds. She couldn’t stand it any longer. The management hadn’t done a thing to fix the mess.
Several people have offered to help, but the housing is either in Akron--too far from TuWana’s job--and another in downtown Cleveland, which poses the same problem.
A GoFundMe account has been set up in the name of Karen Gotwald. She’s the friend that has been a godsend for them, helping them find a place to stay and advocating on their behalf.
The GoFundMe has raised just over $400 since it was first posted a few days ago.
