Former Crestview Local Schools bus driver convicted of assaulting a 14-year-old boy
Timothy Calame (Source: Richland County Jail)
By Julia Tullos | February 18, 2020 at 4:05 PM EST - Updated February 18 at 4:07 PM

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Crestview Local Schools bus driver was found guilty of assault in Mansfield Municipal Court Tuesday.

Timothy Calame, 65, was arrested last May after an incident involving a 14-year-old boy in Mansfield’s South Park.

The alleged victim is not a Crestview Local Schools student.

Calame worked at Crestview Local Schools from 1998-2017.

During his employment, school officials said he passed mandatory BCI and FBI criminal background checks. He also had a clean driving record and no discipline record.

Calame’s 180 day jail sentence was suspended, on the condition he goes through sex offender counseling.

