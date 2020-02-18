Former Crestview Local Schools bus driver convicted of assaulting a 14-year-old boy

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Crestview Local Schools bus driver was found guilty of assault in Mansfield Municipal Court Tuesday.
Timothy Calame, 65, was arrested last May after an incident involving a 14-year-old boy in Mansfield’s South Park.
The alleged victim is not a Crestview Local Schools student.
Calame worked at Crestview Local Schools from 1998-2017.
During his employment, school officials said he passed mandatory BCI and FBI criminal background checks. He also had a clean driving record and no discipline record.
Calame’s 180 day jail sentence was suspended, on the condition he goes through sex offender counseling.
