Former OSU college football star begins career as Ohio firefighter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - His playing days are over. Now, a former Ohio college football star is giving back by serving in the community.
Antonio Pittman graduated on Feb. 7 as part of the Columbus Fire Department’s 109th Recruit Class.
The 34-year-old native of Akron is one of 38 firefighters who passed the 32 weeks of physical training and classroom work required to graduate.
Pittman played three years with the Ohio State University, finishing his collegiate career with 2,945 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns. He played two seasons in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints.
