Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Freemantle made the go-ahead basket with 10.4 seconds left and added two late free throws as Xavier scored the final eight points to rally past St. John’s 77-74 at Madison Square Garden. Paul Scruggs had 16 points to lead the Musketeers in a victory critical to their NCAA Tournament hopes. Tyrique Jones added 15 points and 15 rebounds for his eighth straight double-double, and Naji Marshall finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Marcellus Earlington scored 17 off the bench for St. John’s. Rasheem Dunn also had 17 points but missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 26.1 seconds remaining and the Red Storm ahead by one.
CLEVELAND (AP) — John Beilein's future as Cleveland's coach is unclear. The 67-year-old Beilein has struggled in his transition from college to the NBA. The former Michigan coach has had discussions with the team's front office about his next move. It's not yet known if he'll finish his first season with the Cavs. They are just 14-40 under Beilein, who left the Wolverines in May and signed a five-year contract with Cleveland. Beilein has talked about the demands of the job and expressed being frustrated with the losing. The Cavs will return to the floor after the All-Star break on Friday in Washington.
GOODYEAR, Arizona (AP) — Francisco Lindor insists he wants to stay in Cleveland. The Indians would like that, too. Money, though, could get in the way. The four-time All-Star shortstop reiterated in Arizona that he would prefer to play with the Indians beyond 2021 when his contract expires. The Indians have made long-term offers to him in the past and will continue negotiations. But the deeper in the season it gets, the more the club will have to consider trading Lindor or watch him walk away as a free agent. The Indians held their first full-squad workout of training camp on Monday.
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have cleared out salary-cap space by terminating the contract of veteran cornerback T.J. Carrie, tight end Demetrius Harris, guard Eric Kush and linebacker Adarus Taylor. Carrie is the most significant move. The versatile 29-year-old played in all 32 games over the past two seasons after being signed as a free agent. He had 125 tackles and had two interceptions and two sacks. He had two seasons remaining on his contract and was due to make $7.25 million in salary and bonuses in 2020.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Mackenzie Blackwood made a career-high 52 saves and stopped six of seven attempts in the shootout to lead the New Jersey Devils over the scuffling Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3. Nikita Gusev and Jesper Bratt scored in the tiebreaker for New Jersey, which beat the Blue Jackets for the first time in 10 meetings. Pierre-Luc Dubois had the only shootout goal for the Blue Jackets, who dropped to 0-2-3 in their last five games. Joey Anderson, Nicholas Merkley and Kyle Palmieri scored for the Devils in regulation. Andrew Peeke, Zach Werenski and Kevin Stenlund had goals for the Blue Jackets. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 23 shots in the loss.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Keith Williams scored six of his 17 points in overtime and Cincinnati pulled out a 70-67 win over East Carolina. Williams, who missed a contested drive at the end of regulation, followed up a Mika Adams-Woods basket with a 3-pointer to put the Bearcats on top 66-61 midway through overtime. After an East Carolina free throw, Williams hit again. Eventually, Williams made 1 of 2 free throws with 3.9 seconds to play but Jayden Gardner's 3-point attempt was well short. Gardner led the Pirates with 15 points.