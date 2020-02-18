Jury selection begins for Akron arson suspect accused of killing 9 people

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury selection began Tuesday in the trial for the man accused of setting three arson fires in Akron, killing a total of nine people.
Stanley Ford was arrested in May of 2017.
Akron police said Ford’s first fire was on April 18, 2016 at 719 Fultz Avenue. Lindell Lewis and Gloria Jean Hart were killed in that blaze.
According to officials, Ford’s second arson fire was on Jan. 23, 2017 at 723 Russell Avenue. A Dodge Durango was set on fire, but there were no injuries.
Akron police said his third fire was on May 15, 2017 at 693 Fultz Avenue. Two adults and five children died in that house fire. The youngest victim was a one-year-old child.
Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Christine Croce is presiding over Ford’s trial.
Jury selection is expected to last three weeks and opening statements are scheduled to begin on March 10.
Ford faces the death penalty if convicted.
