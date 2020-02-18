Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

PRISONER DEATH-OHIO
Inmate death at Ohio prison being investigated as homicide
LONDON, Ohio (AP) — The weekend death of an inmate at an Ohio prison is being investigated as a homicide. A prisons spokeswoman says 23-year-old Robert Leach Jr. died after “an incident” midday Saturday at Madison Correctional Institution, west of Columbus. No further details have been released by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction or the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which is investigating. The patrol indicated no related charges had been filed as of Monday. The Willoughby man had been incarcerated since May 2017. He was serving a seven-year sentence for burglary and trespassing charges from Lake County.
CONSTRUCTION SITE DEATH
Fire chief: Man dead after reported trench collapse in Ohio
NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man was killed in a reported trench collapse at a central Ohio construction site. The Granville Township fire chief confirmed the death Monday morning at a property in Licking County, east of Columbus. Officials didn't immediately release further details, including the identity of the man who died. As emergency responders were sent to the scene, The Advocate in nearby Newark reported that scanner traffic had indicated one person was trapped in a trench about 10 feet (3 meters) down. No one else was believed to be trapped, and no other injuries were immediately reported.
LAKE ERIE-EROSION
Village along unfrozen Lake Erie reports 'erosion emergency'
CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio village along Lake Erie is experiencing what officials describe as an “erosion emergency” because the lake hasn't frozen over. The village administrator in Geneva-on-the-Lake says erosion has eaten away more than 40 feet of land from a park in a two-week span. He says more waves are pounding the shore because the lake has no ice cover. The damage started in early February. The village is seeking a short-term emergency response, such as putting rocks along the shoreline. A complete erosion control solution could cost an estimated $1.3 million.
TRANSGENDER STUDENT-PROFESSOR
US judge dismisses lawsuit over transgender pronoun dispute
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (AP) — A judge has dismissed a professor's lawsuit against a small, public university in Ohio that rebuked him for not addressing a transgender student using the student's preferred gender terms. Nicholas Meriwether's federal lawsuit alleged that Shawnee State University officials violated his rights by compelling him to speak in a way that contradicts his Christian beliefs. The school contended such language was part of his job responsibilities, not speech protected by the First Amendment. A federal judge agreed that the manner in which Meriwether addressed the student wasn't protected under the First Amendment. A message seeking comment was left Monday for Alliance Defending Freedom, which represented Meriwether.
TELEVANGELIST LAWSUIT
Televangelist, ex-pastor settle lawsuit alleging sex abuse
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A confidential settlement has been reached in a former Ohio megachurch pastor's lawsuit alleging televangelist Ernest Angley sexually abused and harassed him over a decade, starting in 2004. The allegations by Brock Miller, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, included that Angley inspected his genitals and asked him sexual questions while he worked at Angley's Grace Cathedral in Cuyahoga Falls. The Akron Beacon Journal reports a counterclaim by the church contended those allegations were false. The settlement includes a non-disparagement clause. Had the case gone to trial, the attorneys involved had agreed the 98-year-old Angley wouldn't be required to testify due to age-related maladies.
KENT STATE SHOOTINGS-JANE FONDA
Jane Fonda to speak at commemoration of Kent State shootings
KENT, Ohio (AP) — Jane Fonda is among speakers tapped to mark the 50th anniversary of the Kent State shootings. The 82-year-old actress and activist will highlight four days of events the Ohio university has planned to explore the lasting impacts of the events of May 4, 1970, considered pivotal in turning public sentiment against the Vietnam War. On that day, the Ohio National Guard fired on students during an anti-war protest, killing four and injuring nine others. Fonda plans to reflect on her life in social activism and the legacy of May 4, 1970, during her speech on May 3.
ANNIE GLENN TURNS 100
Annie Glenn, widow of astronaut John Glenn, turning 100
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A spokesman says that Annie Glenn is doing fine ahead of her 100th birthday Monday and that the family is appreciative of the continued affection and interest toward her. The Glenns were married for 73 years when John Glenn, the first American to orbit Earth, died in 2016 at age 95. Annie Glenn was an advocate and educator in communication disorders and has rarely appeared in public since the year after her husband's death.
GILBERT-RECOVERY
Quicken Loans founder Gilbert back to work after stroke
DETROIT (AP) — Quicken Loans founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert is slowly returning to work eight months after suffering a stroke. The 58-year-old entrepreneur, who also owns the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers, returned to his Detroit office early this year. In an interview with Crain's Detroit Business, he said he spends one or two days a week in his office, using a wheelchair and accompanied by a service dog. His biggest priority is overseeing construction of a new skyscraper in Detroit. He also spends three or four hours a day receiving physical and occupational therapy. Gilbert suffered the stroke during a party on May 25.
AMISH BUGGIES-BLINKING LIGHTS
Ohio bill would require flashing lights on Amish buggies
ASHLAND, Ohio (AP) — A flashing light would be required on horse-drawn buggies typically used by the Amish under an Ohio proposal intended to help prevent collisions with motor vehicles. The bill introduced by Republican Reps. Scott Wiggam, of Wooster, and Darrell Kick, of Loudonville, also would require animal-drawn vehicles to use new reflective tape with higher visibility. Current law requires still lights and reflectors on buggies. Law enforcement officials say more liberal communities have agreed to additional safety measures but others won't unless it is state law. State data shows Ohio has had over 870 crashes involving an animal-drawn vehicle or an animal with a rider since 2014.
SHOT DEAD IN DRIVEWAY
Exes' reported driveway shootout kills stuntwoman, husband
YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who fatally shot his ex-wife and her husband has indicated they ambushed him and his current wife in the driveway of their luxury home and a shootout erupted. Authorities responding Wednesday found Hollywood stuntwoman Cheryl Sanders and her husband, Reed Sanders, dead outside the Yellow Spring home of her ex-husband, Lindsey Duncan. The Greene County sheriff says three firearms were recovered. He indicated Lindsey Duncan has a concealed carry permit. Duncan's wife told reporters there was no discussion before the gunfire began. A prosecutor says the case likely would be presented to a grand jury to determine whether any charges are merited.