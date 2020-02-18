LeBron James announces new children’s book ‘I Promise’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - LeBron James is an NBA champion, an Olympic gold medalist, a philanthropist, and a four-time league MVP. Now, the Akron native is adding “author” to his resume.
“I Promise” is one of two children’s books authored by James scheduled to be released by HarperCollins Publishers.
The children’s book shares the name of the school opened as part of the partnership between Akron Public Schools and the LeBron James Family Foundation. It is a reminder that “tomorrow’s success starts with the promises we make to ourselves and our community today.”
“Books have the ability to teach, inspire, and bring people together. That’s why these books, and the opportunity to get children and parents reading together, mean so much to me,” said James. “Most importantly, we wanted to make sure these stories are ones that every single kid can see themselves in."
James’ debut book features illustrations from bestselling artist Nina Mata and it precedes a middle-grade novel expected to be publicly available at a later date.
“I Promise” goes on sale on Aug. 11, but can be pre-ordered online.
