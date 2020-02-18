Longtime fugitive convicted in death of 23-year-old East Cleveland man faces judge for sentencing

EAST CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The suspect convicted for the death of a 23-year-old East Cleveland man is due in court on Tuesday for sentencing.
The hearing for 24-year-old Daniel Hughes is scheduled for noon at the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.
East Cleveland investigators say the victim, Anthony Haas, was killed by Hughes and several other men during a robbery on Charles Street in May 2018.
Hughes was tracked down by the U.S. Marshals Service and taken into custody months later in December 2018.
A jury recently found Hughes guilty on charges that include aggravated robbery, kidnapping, involuntary manslaughter, and felonious assault. A verdict of not guilty was returned on a murder charge.
This story will be updated.
