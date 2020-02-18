Lorain man convicted of trafficking in cocaine for 3rd time after month-long narcotics investigation

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain man previously convicted for trafficking in cocaine in 2012 and 2014 is behind bars for the third time for the same crime, according to police.
The report said an arrest warrant for 41-year-old Karis Hampton was executed by the Lorain Police Narcotics Unit, Lorain County Drug Task Force, FBI, Lorain Police SWAT team and K-9 Unit on Monday in the 1800 block of Garden Avenue.
A 27-year-old woman and four children between the ages of 4 and 6 were present while the warrant was executed, according to police.
Police said two firearms and additional narcotics were found during the search of Hampton’s home.
According to police, Hampton was already prohibited from possessing firearms due to his prior trafficking in cocaine convictions back in 2012 and 2014, so he was also charged with having weapons while under disability.
Police said Hampton could face additional charges as this investigation continues.
The search warrant for trafficking in cocaine was created thanks to a month-long investigation by Detective Matt Sedivy of the Lorain Police Narcotics Unit and Detective Rich Resendez of the Lorain County Drug Task Force, according to the report.
However, the report also said the investigation stemmed from "concerned citizens notifying the agencies about suspected drug activity taking place at Hampton’s home.
The Lorain Police Narcotics Unit encourages anyone who suspects that drug activity is taking place in their neighborhood to contact their office at 440-204-2108 or by submitting a tip via tip 411. Those wishing to provide information can remain anonymous.
