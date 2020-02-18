Man accused of prowling Cleveland neighborhood pleads not guilty to rape, theft charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man accused of kidnapping, burglary, and several rapes pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday.
Dominic Booker, 27, pleaded not guilty to the new charges brought against him.
Clevleand police said DNA evidence links Booker to several crimes committed in Cleveland’s Lee-Miles neighborhood.
On Sept. 14, 2019, in the 4300 block of E. 142 Street, Booker is accused of breaking into the home around 2:30 am through a first-floor window and sexually assaulting the victim.
On Sept. 8 and Nov. 28, 2019, Booker and an “unknown, armed accomplice” allegedly forcefully entered a home in the 6100 block of Morton Avenue and committed a theft offense.
Some of Booker’s charges include rape, kidnapping, aggravated burglary, and attempted theft.
Booker is expected to be back in court on Feb. 20.
