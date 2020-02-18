Man accused of raping woman, terrorizing East side Cleveland neighborhood faces new charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dominic Booker, 27, pleaded not guilty through his public defender in regard to additional charges related to a string of crimes that occurred on Cleveland’s East Side.
Booker already faces charges of raping a 31-year-old woman on East 142nd Street in September 2019, in Cleveland’s Miles Road neighborhood.
“He had the black mask on his face and he said, ‘I’m going to give it up or I’m going to die over it,'” the victim told 19 News in the fall.
“The man smashed the A.C. out the window and he’s feeling on my daughter,” the 911 caller told police while reporting the crime.
Judge Nancy Russo set bond at $100,000, but Booker cannot post bond since he has a probationary order, meaning he’ll remain in jail until his next court date on Thursday at a pretrial in the courtroom of Judge Nancy McDonald.
