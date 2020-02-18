Multi-state gang strikes in Macedonia and Akron, police say

MACEDONIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of a nationwide task force are trying to track down members of the Felony Lane Gang.
According to police, Felony Lane Gang members are wanted for multiple vehicle break-ins in a number of states; including, here in Macedonia and Akron.
Macedonia police have identified three gang members, all Florida residents, but say there are more suspects.
Police added Brittney Mason, 32, Lenard McKenzie, 27, and Barry Harden, 21, remain on the loose.
In Macedonia, the thieves broke into several cars at the Macedonia Recreation Center on Aurora Road on Jan. 31 and Feb. 4.
They also broke into several cars on Feb. 10 outside the Goddard School and Barks and Recreation, a dog daycare, boarding and grooming facility, police said.
According to police, they are after purses left inside vehicles and are ‘targeting moms’.
Macedonia police said the credit cards inside a purse stolen on Jan. 31, were used at the Streetsboro Walmart to purchase over $2000 in merchandise.
Akron police said gang members broke into a car at the dog park on Memorial Parkway on Jan. 31 and used those stolen credit cards at the Fairlawn Walmart to buy gift cards.
If you have any information, please call Macedonia police at 330-468-1234 or Akron Police Detective M. Joyner at 330-375-2530.
