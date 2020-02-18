NASA contractor laying off staff, but workers will likely have soft landing in Brook Park

BROOK PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Vantage Partners, a company contracted by the NASA Glenn Research Center, announced it will lay off its 216 employees by the end of March.
Vantage was contracted by NASA for technical and information services.
Bob Costanzo, owner of Grindstone Tap House down the street, said “it’s sad to see companies close around here.” He said Vantage employees, along with other business park employees frequent the restaurant regularly.
In fact, Grindstone does specials just for NASA and other local workers.
“To see anyone in this area within a 5 mile radius leave it’s going to hurt not only us but other businesses around here,” he said.
According to a NASA spokesperson, the employees won’t go far. Vantage’s contract expired and now goes to HX5, a company based in Florida with an office just down the road in Brook Park.
HX5 signed a $376.8 million contract with NASA for the next seven years.
The spokesperson said they will take on the Vantage employees in their same contracted roles.
