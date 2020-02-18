Northeast Ohio Weather: Light showers; temperatures around 50 degrees this morning before colder air builds in this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A blustery and very warm morning for this time of year. We have showers in the area and some drizzle. The best risk of additional rain will be south and east of Cleveland. A cold front is tracking through. Winds will be south in advance of the front then shifting west behind it. Temperatures will sneak up above 50 degrees for many areas this morning. Colder air builds in behind the front. Temperatures are expected to fall through the 40′s this afternoon. I have the rain threat ending late day. A colder night ahead as we fall into the 20′s. I kept it dry. Mostly cloudy east of Cleveland, otherwise some clearing will take place.