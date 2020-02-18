Ohio secretary of state wants Kent State University to rescind invitation to Jane Fonda

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is taking on Kent State University.
LaRose sent out a tweet overnight calling on the college to rescind its invitation to Jane Fonda.
Fonda was selected to deliver a speech at Kent State’s 50th commemoration of the May 4, 1970 anti-war protest on campus that resulted in the death of four people.
Cleveland police arrested Fonda decades ago for protesting the Vietnam War. The 82-year-old activist and actress is continuing to protest and has been arrested multiple times recently voicing dismay in Washington, D.C.
