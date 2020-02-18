Ohio secretary of state wants Kent State University to rescind invitation to Jane Fonda

Ohio secretary of state wants Kent State University to rescind invitation to Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda repeats history with rally arrest, 30 years earlier she was arrested in Cleveland for protesting the Vietnam War (Source: Cleveland Police)
By Chris Anderson | February 18, 2020 at 1:05 PM EST - Updated February 18 at 1:05 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is taking on Kent State University.

LaRose sent out a tweet overnight calling on the college to rescind its invitation to Jane Fonda.

Fonda was selected to deliver a speech at Kent State’s 50th commemoration of the May 4, 1970 anti-war protest on campus that resulted in the death of four people.

Cleveland police arrested Fonda decades ago for protesting the Vietnam War. The 82-year-old activist and actress is continuing to protest and has been arrested multiple times recently voicing dismay in Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.