Woman accused of injuring North Olmsted police officer gets $100,000 bond

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - Police tell us that the North Olmsted officer was off duty when he was trying to stop a woman from shoplifting.
That woman was Krystalyn Marcum and she appeared in front of a Rocky River municipal judge on Tuesday.
Marcum was arraigned on charges of felony assault of a police officer and aggravated robbery.
Police say Marcum set off a chain of events last Thursday that led to the officer being struck by a car.
This all happened in the parking lot of the Dillard’s at the Great Northern Mall.
Marcum’s partner, Jamal Samhan was allegedly the person behind the wheel of that car.
Samhan was supposed to appear in court on Tuesday as well, but he is now in the hospital.
It wasn’t made clear why he was hospitalized. His arraignment was postponed until further notice, he’s also facing the same charges as Marcum.
Marcum’s bond was set at $100,000. Her next court appearance will be on Feb. 24.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.