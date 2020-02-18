Police called to Stark Co. correctional facility for 4 inmates that left in January

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - New documents state that four inmates left the Stark County Regional Community Correction Center without permission in January.
This is the same facility that is currently searching for three inmates that escaped in February.
Five male inmates originally escaped, but since then, two have been apprehended.
A woman named Helina Marie Roethel reportedly did not return from supervised work release from the Stark Regional Community Correction Center. Authorities are currently looking for her.
Officials haven’t provided too much information on the incident that happened in Jan, but 19 News obtained documents that outline what happened.
According to the new documents, someone reported that four males left the correction facility without permission on Jan. 7.
It is uncertain if these four males have been caught yet.
This is a developing story. Stay connected with 19 News for consistent updates.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.