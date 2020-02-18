Police looking for 4 inmates who left Stark Co. correctional facility in January

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - New documents state that four inmates left the Stark County Regional Community Correction Center without permission in January.
This is the same facility that is currently searching for four inmates that escaped in February.
Officials haven’t provided too much information on the incident that happened in Jan, but 19 News obtained documents that outline what happened.
According to the new documents, someone reported that four males left the correction facility without permission on Jan. 7.
It is uncertain if these four males have been caught yet.
This is a developing story. Stay connected with 19 News for consistent updates.
