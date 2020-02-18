Police seek ID: DNA tests show Twinsburg homicide victim found 38 years ago is likely from South Carolina

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Northeast Ohio reached a breakthrough in a decades-old cold case homicide investigation.
Following DNA testing and forensic genealogy, Twinsburg police announced on Tuesday afternoon that a man found dead in February 1982 is likely from Laurens County, S.C. or has close ancestors from that area.
Investigators say the African-American male, believed to be between 5 feet 3 inches and 5 feet 7 inches tall, likely died sometime between 1977 and 1981.
He was estimated to be between 20 and 35 years old at the time of his death.
The man’s body was found behind a business inside a garbage bag with signs of blunt force trauma, stabbing injuries, and post-mortem fire marks.
Police say the victim appeared to suffer from Kyphosis, or a curvature of the spine, and may have had a noticeable slouch.
Anyone with information about the homicide victim is asked to call Twinsburg police detectives at 330-405-5679.
