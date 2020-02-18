Police shut down Bay Village neighborhood after officers discover dead man, hazmat situation

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Bay Village Police evacuated part of a neighborhood on Tuesday, after finding a dead man surrounded by hazardous materials in an Arlington Circle residence.
When officers arrived, they discovered the body in an upstairs bedroom along with “items consistent with hazardous materials and devices,” according to Bay Village Police.
The Westshore Enforcement Bureau Hazardous Devices Unit was dispatched to assist.
According to police, the extent and nature of the materials in the house has yet to be determined and the investigation is ongoing.
The dead man has not yet been identified.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) has arrived on scene.
Police will provide further updates as the investigation unfolds.
