Potential Ohio voters need to register by Tuesday to vote in Primary Election

(Source: OBSERVER FILE)
By Alan Rodges | February 18, 2020 at 6:04 AM EST - Updated February 18 at 6:26 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It is the last to register to vote for the Presidential Primary Election in Ohio, and 19 News is here to tell you precisely what you need to do so.

Here is what you need to register to vote online in Ohio:

  • Ohio driver’s license or Ohio identification card number
  • Name
  • Date of Birth
  • Address
  • Last four digits of your Social Security number

If you do not have some of the documentation listed, then follow this link to update your voting address using the form. Once completed, the document should be signed and then sent to your county board of elections.

Those looking to vote in the Presidential Primary Elections will need to register by today, Feb. 18.

If potential voters plan to participate in the special election and the general election, they will need to register by July 6.

