Power outages hit Bay Village, Westlake; schools remain open without power

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Power outages are affecting a good portion of Bay Village and Westlake.
According to FirstEnergy, Bay Village has nearly 2,317 outages, and Westlake has 4,657 outages.
Schools in the area seem to have been affected, but they remain open, and lunches are being adjusted to accommodate the outages.
Phones are also down in the school.
The power outage originated at the Westlake substation.
FirstEnergy estimates that the power should be back on around 1:30 p.m.
