Rent in Cleveland continues to climb, and here’s how much you need to make to afford it

The cost of rent in Cleveland increased 2.9% in 2019.

According to RENTCafe.com the most expensive rent in Ohio is in Beachwood at just over $1,800 a month. (Source: Pixabay)
By Dan DeRoos | February 18, 2020 at 12:37 PM EST - Updated February 18 at 12:37 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The website RENTCafe.com released year-end numbers tracking the cost of rent in Ohio’s major cities, and for Cleveland the average rent increased 2.9%, or $31, in 2019.

The average rent in Cleveland at the end of 2019 was $1,105 a month.

According to RENTCafe’s rent calculator if you spend 30% of your income on rent, with no debt, you would need to make about $42,000 a year to afford Cleveland’s $1,105 rent.

The most expensive rent in the state is in Beachwood averaging $1,803, followed by Oxford at $1,601.

The most affordable rent in the state is Lorain at $626, Trotwood at $636 and Warren at $651.

Here are other findings from RENTCafe’s release:

  • The average monthly rent in Columbus, Cleveland and Cincinnati was $944, $1,105 and $1,008, respectively, in January, $25, $31 and $42 more than on year prior.
  • The national average rent in January 2020 was $1,463, up 3% compared to the same time last year according to data from Yardi Matrix.

