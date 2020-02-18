Rent in Cleveland continues to climb, and here’s how much you need to make to afford it

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The website RENTCafe.com released year-end numbers tracking the cost of rent in Ohio’s major cities, and for Cleveland the average rent increased 2.9%, or $31, in 2019.
The average rent in Cleveland at the end of 2019 was $1,105 a month.
According to RENTCafe’s rent calculator if you spend 30% of your income on rent, with no debt, you would need to make about $42,000 a year to afford Cleveland’s $1,105 rent.
The most expensive rent in the state is in Beachwood averaging $1,803, followed by Oxford at $1,601.
The most affordable rent in the state is Lorain at $626, Trotwood at $636 and Warren at $651.
Here are other findings from RENTCafe’s release:
- The national average rent in January 2020 was $1,463, up 3% compared to the same time last year according to data from Yardi Matrix.
