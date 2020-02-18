RTA Rapid shut down between Tower City and West Boulevard due to power outage

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Due to a power outage at a substation near West 30th Street, RTA buses are replacing trains between Tower City and West Boulevard on the Red Line effective immediately and until further notice, the RTA announced Tuesday.
Riders downtown may pick up the 66R replacement bus on West Prospect, behind Tower City. Trains are continuing to operate between the West Boulevard station and Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
The Waterfront Line is also affected, and buses are replacing trains between South Harbor and Tower City. To access stops along the Waterfront Line, riders may pick up the 67R replacement bus on West Prospect.
