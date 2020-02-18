Officials need help identifying woman found dead in Ashtabula Township driveway

ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help to identify an unknown woman’s body was found face down in an Ashtabula Township driveway.
The female was found face down in front of a car in the area of E. 39 St. in Ashtabula Township just after 6:30 a.m.
She is described as being in her late 30s or early 40. Police say she’s about 5′3″ with brown hair.
The unknown woman was wearing an Old Navy sweatshirt with an “Eastside 22″ logo on it. She was also wearing blue jeans and black and while Under Armour shoes.
According to a release, the woman had a butterfly tattoo on her right hip and a tattoo of the name “Chris” on her left hip.
Her body was given to the Ashtabula County Coroner.
Anyone with information on her identity is asked to call the sheriff at 440-576-0055.
