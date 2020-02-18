Victims of hit-and-run crash want justice for driver who fled in Willoughby

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A victim of a hit-and-run on Super Bowl Sunday is hoping police can track down the heartless driver.
“It’s a big deal, especially if it involves cars or hurting other people,” said Judith Dell.
Dell told 19 News the crash happened minutes after she pulled over in a parking lot to help a driver whose car was stuck. When she got back in her car and drove off, that’s when she got hit.
The driver just kept going.
Dell said, “I never thought it would happen to me. I’ve been in other accidents. They’ve always stopped.”
She went on to added, “It was Super Bowl Sunday, so the chances are that he was impaired. That’s what I would assume.”
The victim says all she knows is that a medium-sized truck hit her, likely a white one given the marks on her car.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. as she was on Euclid Ave turning left onto Route 91 in Willoughby. The truck was turning right onto 91 when the driver hit her car.
“If it wasn’t for the curb, we actually would’ve spun around, but we hit the curb, the curb lifted us up a little bit, and I popped the front tire,” said Dell.
Dell says she hasn’t heard anything from Willoughby police since that night 19 News stopped by to get some answers for her. Police say this case is challenging, because they have little information and no witnesses as of now.
Dell has also been waiting for some answers from her insurance company.
“If the car is not totaled, we have the deductible to come up with and you know, then I’m still out of a car.”
This is all one big headache for Dell, but she’s thankful no one was hurt.
“I had two kids in the car. One was by the door that seriously took damage and the other one, you know, he was in the front seat and hit the whole side of my car pretty much,” said Dell.
She has a message for the hit-and-run driver: “Own up to the mistake. It’s not a big deal. It was an accident. It happens all the time.”
Dell is hopeful that after sharing her story, someone who knows something about this Super Bowl Sunday accident will call police.
