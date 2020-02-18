12-year-old boy dies after ‘unsafe handling’ of a loaded gun, Ohio police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 12-year-old boy died after what appears to be an accidental shooting, police in Ohio said on Tuesday.
According to Columbus police, officers were called to the South Warren Avenue home on Monday night and found the young boy, identified as Demitri Gore, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from the “unsafe handling of a loaded firearm,” Columbus police said.
The exact circumstances of the shooting, as well as who was involved and how Gore got the firearm, are still under investigation.
