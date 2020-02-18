12-year-old boy dies after ‘unsafe handling’ of a loaded gun, Ohio police say

12-year-old boy dies after ‘unsafe handling’ of a loaded gun, Ohio police say
(Source: WMBF News)
February 18, 2020 at 2:29 PM EST - Updated February 18 at 2:29 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 12-year-old boy died after what appears to be an accidental shooting, police in Ohio said on Tuesday.

According to Columbus police, officers were called to the South Warren Avenue home on Monday night and found the young boy, identified as Demitri Gore, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from the “unsafe handling of a loaded firearm,” Columbus police said.

12-YEAR-OLD KILLED IN ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING: Yesterday, February 17, 2020, at 6:52pm, Columbus Police was called to 595...

Posted by Columbus Division of Police on Tuesday, February 18, 2020

The exact circumstances of the shooting, as well as who was involved and how Gore got the firearm, are still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.