Accused killer of Akron pizza shop employee appears in court

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of murdering a 21-year-old man working in his family’s pizza shop is expected in court on Wednesday afternoon.
Prosecutors say Shaquille Anderson shot and killed Zakareia Husein in December 2015. He is charged with aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, and having a weapon under disability.
Anderson was wearing a mask when he walked into Premium New York Style Pizza East Glenwood Avenue and demanded money, according to Akron police. He then allegedly shot Husein before running.
If convicted, Anderson faces a possible sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Records show that Anderson is currently serving time at the North Central Correctional Institution on unrelated robbery charges.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.