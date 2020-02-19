Akron man arrested for punching and robbing health aid worker with her wheelchair-bound patient

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have arrested a 59-year-old man for punching and robbing a health aid worker with her wheelchair-bound patient.
Akron police said David Florence followed the worker and her patient into an apartment building in the 500 block of Diagonal Road around 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 1.
According to police, Florence then punched the aid several times in the face and grabbed her purse.
The patient was not injured.
Police said during the investigation Florence was positively identified as the suspect through a picture display.
Officers arrested Florence at his home around midnight Wednesday.
Florence has confessed to the robbery and was formally charged, police said.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.