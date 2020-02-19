Barberton dog poop mess continues to plague downtown salon

BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A messy situation continues to stink for one Barberton business owner.
Last week 19 News told you that a salon owner, Erin Flesher, had reached out to the city for help, because her neighbors were letting their dogs go in the grassy lot right next to her salon.
The owner of the salon says some volunteers pitched in and spent hours cleaning up the lot over the weekend, even putting up no trespassing signs. Since then, the lot has been clear, but now the pet owners are letting their dogs poop right on the sidewalk.
“No one’s being held accountable,” said Flesher, owner of Erin’s Studio of Hair and Nail Design. “That’s the problem."
Gary D. Nichols owns the vacant lot. He says the city told him if he didn't clean it up, they would fine him.
“What frustrates me is the city’s putting it on me instead of citing the people that’s doing it,” Nichols said. “They say it’s a process, well, they have a whole police department at their disposal to investigate it.”
He offered to put up a fence to keep those neighbors out, but the city told him no.
“I think it’s a cheap shot from the city to be truthful about it.” Nichols said. “Like I said they should hold them accountable, not us. If we go litter on somebody else’s property and get caught, we’re gonna be in trouble.”
Since our story aired last week, some people in the city have come out to help. They spent hours cleaning up the mess.
"Four bags of dog crap,” said Audrey Nichols, Gary Nichols’ wife. “Four bags!"
Barberton City Councilman Shaun Rocky Jaber was one of them.
"It’s been a big fiasco,” said Jaber. “A big headache for the city."
Now Flesher is faced with another stinky problem.
"Now there’s piles and piles on the sidewalks so they’re basically just coming outside and letting their dogs go outside on the sidewalks instead of in the yard,” Flesher said.
Everyone involved wants to see the landlord and the dog owners cited.
"We’re gonna be charged $100 in five days, 30 days $250 after that $500,” said Audrey Nichols “This makes no sense to me at all."
"To hold this building landlord accountable for his tenants and that’s their responsibility to clean it up not volunteers,” said Flesher.
19 News is told the only way the city can cite these dog owners is if they are caught in the act, Flesher says she was thinking of investing in some more cameras but was hoping it wouldn’t come to that.
