Bratenahl condominiums concierge guilty of stealing over $200,000 worth of jewelry from residents

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The concierge at Bratenahl Place condominiums pleaded guilty Wednesday to stealing over $200,000 worth of jewelry from residents.
Between Sept. 8 and Oct. 8, Anthony Djurovic entered four different apartments while residents weren’t home and stole the jewelry.
“This defendant was hired to assist and protect the residents of Bratenahl Place,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. “He violated and exploited that trust by committing multiple burglaries in their homes.”
Djurovic and James Rigby then sold the jewelry to numerous nearby pawn shops.
Rigby also pleaded guilty on Wednesday.
Both men will be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Ashley Kilbane on March 19.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.