Cerino’s Ristorante & Party Center in North Royalton closes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Carrie Cerino’s Ristorante & Party Center will be closed effective Feb. 18, 2020 after 57 years.
The North Royalton Landmark announced on its social media page and on its website that they would close immediately.
The statement called the “headwinds facing many small businesses in today’s environment” very difficult for many small businesses.
A statement on the company’s offered this news release.
“Unfortunately, given the headwinds facing many small businesses in today’s environment, it made it very difficult for Carrie Cerino’s to operate and compete. With a heavy heart, owner, Carmen Cerino, made the difficult decision to close and hopes to use the time off to enjoy his growing family. The Cerino Family would like to thank the community and their loyal customers for allowing them to serve them over the years.”
Hundreds of comments had already been left below the statement within hours of its positing.
Many of the comments expressed sadness and regret about the closing.
“So very sorry to hear this. Went to many wedding receptions there as well as homecoming dinners. My parents had their 50th wedding anniversary there and I also had my small wedding reception there. Great food and great memories!! Good luck," one commentator wrote.
